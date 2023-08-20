Head to Head Comparison: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) versus Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Weyerhaeuser and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 2 4 1 2.86 AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $38.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 8.80% 8.32% 5.04% AFC Gamma 47.27% 15.51% 11.18%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and AFC Gamma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.98 billion 2.96 $1.88 billion $0.96 33.65 AFC Gamma $81.50 million 3.07 $35.93 million $1.79 6.83

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. AFC Gamma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AFC Gamma pays out 107.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats AFC Gamma on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

