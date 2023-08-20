Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 247 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 28,839,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,146,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.03.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

