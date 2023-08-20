Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $47.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

