HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.5 %

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

DINO opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $8,377,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.