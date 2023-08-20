Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMCR. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Immunocore Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.28. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Immunocore by 45.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

