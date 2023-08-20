International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $141.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBMGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.75.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

