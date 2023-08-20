International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $141.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.75.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

