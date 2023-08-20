iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) versus aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Head-To-Head Analysis

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics 9.02% -4.42% -3.83% aTyr Pharma N/A -49.51% -39.06%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $85.99 million 4.93 $96.65 million ($0.80) -14.80 aTyr Pharma $10.39 million 10.49 -$45.34 million ($1.23) -1.55

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than aTyr Pharma. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iTeos Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 aTyr Pharma 0 1 5 0 2.83

iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 206.87%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 986.39%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats aTyr Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

