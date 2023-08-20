Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KIM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.31.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

