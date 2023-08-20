Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -25.46% -23.89% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$139.98 million ($5.43) -21.99 Opthea $97,742.00 1,881.94 -$92.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Opthea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Opthea has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Krystal Biotech and Opthea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Opthea 0 0 4 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $134.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. Opthea has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Opthea beats Krystal Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech



Krystal Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis. The company also develops KB408 for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and KB301 for aesthetic skin conditions. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Opthea



Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

