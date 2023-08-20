Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) versus Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Financial Review

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kyndryl and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kyndryl currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.21 -$1.38 billion ($5.57) -2.84 Grown Rogue International $17.76 million 1.88 $450,000.00 $0.01 19.52

This table compares Kyndryl and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grown Rogue International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -7.47% -15.82% -2.23% Grown Rogue International 7.37% 15.41% 8.24%

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Kyndryl on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

