Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, August 21st.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 64.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lifecore Biomedical stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.15. 194,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Lifecore Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

