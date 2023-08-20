Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $554,502.23

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Lisk has a total market cap of $102.97 million and $554,502.23 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002759 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002707 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002241 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001702 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

