LUXO (LUXO) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. LUXO has a market cap of $4.87 million and $1,113.90 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXO has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

