Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $8.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of MRSN opened at $1.23 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 555.84% and a negative return on equity of 255.91%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,915,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

