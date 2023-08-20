Meter Governance Price Down 6.1% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $35.88 million and $82,217.09 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00006350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,993,724 coins and its circulating supply is 21,563,146 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,993,724 with 21,563,146 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.66651137 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $73,463.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.