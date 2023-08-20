Nano (XNO) Market Cap Achieves $79.14 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $79.14 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,204.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00248708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.02 or 0.00721186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00563565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00059347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00117639 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

