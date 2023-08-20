Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. Cut by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NS. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.53%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.