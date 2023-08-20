REA Group (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REA Group (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

REA Group Stock Performance

Shares of RPGRY opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. REA Group has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $26.80.

REA Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

