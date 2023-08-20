Reviewing Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) & Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) and Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Puma and Weyco Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 4 1 0 2.20 Weyco Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Puma presently has a consensus target price of $1,631.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24,116.78%. Given Puma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Puma is more favorable than Weyco Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weyco Group $351.74 million 0.70 $29.54 million $3.46 7.49

This table compares Puma and Weyco Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weyco Group has higher revenue and earnings than Puma.

Profitability

This table compares Puma and Weyco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A Weyco Group 9.53% 14.94% 10.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Weyco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Weyco Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weyco Group beats Puma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc. designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands. It is also involved in the wholesale of its products to approximately 10,000 footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as e-commerce retailers in the United States and Canada. The company operates e-commerce business; and brick and mortar retail stores in the United States. In addition, it has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

