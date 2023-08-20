SALT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,701.19 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $18,701.19 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,198.60 or 0.99984877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0221334 USD and is up 5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,332.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.