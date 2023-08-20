Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $167,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $392.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,481. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $369.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.54.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

