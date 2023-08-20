SmartFi (SMTF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SmartFi has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $30.11 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.