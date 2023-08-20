StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,996.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.