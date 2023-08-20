StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

ADVM opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 162,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.