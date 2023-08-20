StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 162,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
