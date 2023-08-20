StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.83.

ALE opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

