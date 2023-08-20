StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMCON Distributing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $214.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.94. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.49 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

