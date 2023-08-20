StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

