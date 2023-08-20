StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of AGR opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 103.1% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 533,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 521,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 360,477 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

