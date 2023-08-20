StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Buckle Stock Up 2.5 %

BKE opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

