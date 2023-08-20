StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRD stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.15. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 3.29%.

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Durga D. Agrawal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $422,084.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

