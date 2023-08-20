StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.79 target price on the stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSAT

Globalstar Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSEMKT GSAT opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11.

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Monroe III bought 184,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $211,662.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,115,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,158.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 24.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 186,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 11.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 50.0% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.