StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,245,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 773,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,940,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,573,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after buying an additional 96,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.