StockNews.com Begins Coverage on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. V.F. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in V.F. by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

