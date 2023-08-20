StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WEX. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.75.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $183.45 on Thursday. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,613 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,207. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

