StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WINA stock opened at $359.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark has a 12 month low of $206.37 and a 12 month high of $378.57.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 72.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

