StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of XHR opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

