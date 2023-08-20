StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NYSE:CULP opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.29.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
