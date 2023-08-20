StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

