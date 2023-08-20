Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,688 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 784,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Page Arthur B grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 4,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.4% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.99. 58,376,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,947,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 225.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.34 and a 200-day moving average of $331.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.16.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

