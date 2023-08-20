Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Decreased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $231,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.1% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.49. 136,276,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,388,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.42. The company has a market capitalization of $683.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

