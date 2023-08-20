Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE TXT opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. Textron has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Textron by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77,657 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

