THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THGPF. Barclays initiated coverage on THG in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on THG from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 50 ($0.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on THG from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get THG alerts:

View Our Latest Report on THGPF

THG Price Performance

About THG

OTCMKTS THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Friday. THG has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65.

(Get Free Report

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.