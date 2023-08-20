Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Down 0.4 %
TWIN opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $185.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $14.46.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $83.92 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 3.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
