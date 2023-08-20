Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Down 0.4 %

TWIN opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $185.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $83.92 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.