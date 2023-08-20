Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $550.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $452.93 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.76 and its 200-day moving average is $491.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

