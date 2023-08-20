Uniswap (UNI) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00018722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $73.09 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00248708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.89048857 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 778 active market(s) with $78,130,510.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

