United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company's stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UPS opened at $171.24 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

