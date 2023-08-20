Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $336.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at $177,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,312 shares of company stock valued at $249,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,103,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 452,554 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

