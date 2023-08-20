VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.80.

In other VBI Vaccines news, Director Steven Gillis purchased 609,090 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,431.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

