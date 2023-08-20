Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,537 shares of company stock worth $12,816,911 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $152.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,855. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $359.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

