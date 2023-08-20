Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 1,056 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,437. The firm has a market cap of $329.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.83 and a 200-day moving average of $303.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

