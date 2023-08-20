VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VOC opened at $8.42 on Thursday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

About VOC Energy Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.