VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE VOC opened at $8.42 on Thursday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.
VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.
About VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
